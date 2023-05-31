Yandex metrika counter

Israeli President Isaac Herzog concludes official visit to Azerbaijan

President of the State of Israel Isaac Herzog has completed his official visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan, News.Az reports. 

A guard of honor was lined up for the Israeli President at Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog and First Lady Michal Herzog were seen off by Azerbaijan`s First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev and other officials.


News.Az 

honor Patriotic War martyrs

