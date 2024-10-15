Israeli Prime and Defense Ministers agreed time of attack on Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Galant have agreed on the "method and time of attack" on Iran, News.Az reports citing Gazeta.Ru.

It is specified that the operation also requires final approval from the Israeli cabinet."During the security consultations between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Galant and other ministers, full agreements were reached on the course of action against Iran... the timing and strength of the response," the article says.Earlier, Netanyahu told the administration of US President Joe Biden that he was ready to strike Iranian military facilities, not oil or nuclear ones.

News.Az