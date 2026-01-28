Israeli settlers uproot olive trees near Ramallah

A group of settlers stormed agricultural land near the town of Turmus Ayya, about 22 kilometres northeast of Ramallah, and uprooted at least 200 olive trees. No injuries were reported, but local residents described significant damage to farmland that supports many families’ livelihoods, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Olive trees hold deep economic and cultural importance for Palestinians, and attacks on orchards are a recurring issue across the West Bank. Palestinian authorities say such incidents place additional pressure on rural communities already facing land access restrictions.

According to the Ramallah-based Occupation and Wall Resistance Commission, Israeli forces and settlers carried out a record number of attacks against Palestinians in the West Bank last year. The commission documented 1,382 acts of destruction targeting Palestinian land, including widespread damage to olive groves.

The latest incident adds to ongoing tensions in the region, where disputes over land use and settlement activity continue to fuel conflict.