Israeli strike reportedly targets Office of Iran’s Khamenei
Source: Reuters
The office of Iran’s Supreme Leader in downtown Tehran was targeted in an Israeli attack on Saturday.
The site serves as the main headquarters of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in the capital, News.Az reports, citing Iran International.
The consequences of the strike and the extent of any damage have not yet been confirmed.
By Nijat Babayev