Israel launches preemptive attack on Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israel has launched a preemptive attack on Iran, Defense Minister Israel Katz said.

Katz said he declared an “immediate state of emergency throughout the entire country,” News.Az reports, citing the Times of Israel.

“The State of Israel has launched a preemptive strike against Iran to remove threats to the State of Israel,” he said.

Meanwhile, sirens sound across Israel as the IDF Home Front Command warns civilians to stay close to bomb shelters.

The message said that “due to the security situation,” civilians should ensure they know what the optimal protected shelter near them is and avoid non-essential travel.

The IDF said the “proactive alert” is intended to prepare the public for the possibility of missile fire toward our territory.”

The army said that as of now, there is no need to enter shelters.

News.Az