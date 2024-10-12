Israeli strikes kill at least 25 in northern Gaza

At least 25 people have been reportedly killed and dozens wounded in Israeli strikes in the northern Gaza Strip.

The airstrikes targeted several multi-story buildings in a densely populated area of the city of Jabalia. 22 people, including women, children and the elderly, were killed, another 30 were wounded, and 14 people are still missing under the rubble, the agency said, News.Az reports citing, foreign media.In the neighboring city of Gaza, at least three people were killed and several others wounded after the Israeli military bombed a house in Al-Tuffa area.The situation in the Middle East has sharply escalated since the infiltration of armed supporters of the radical Palestinian movement Hamas from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory on October 7, 2023, accompanied by the killing of residents of border settlements and the taking of hostages. In response, Israel launched a military operation in the enclave with the aim of destroying the military and political structure of Hamas and freeing all abductees. Fighting in Gaza continues to this day.

