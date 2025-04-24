Israeli strikes on Gaza kill at least 45, injure over 100

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 45 Palestinians were killed in Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip late Wednesday, according to medical sources, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera .

According to the sources, more than 100 people were injured and the number of casualties continues to grow after nighttime raids.

On March 18, Israel resumed hostilities in the Gaza Strip and delivered a series of strikes on Hamas targets, thus cutting short the ceasefire that had been in place in the enclave since January 2025. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office explained the move by Hamas' rejections of proposals advanced after talks with US envoy Steve Witkoff. It claimed that the goal of the operation was to release all of the Israeli hostages. Hamas placed responsibility for this latest spiral of escalation in Gaza on Israel and the United States.

