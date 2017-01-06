Yandex metrika counter

Istanbul-Baku flights cancelled due to bad weather

The Istanbul-Baku and Baku-Istanbul flights, scheduled for Jan. 7, have been cancelled due to bad weather in Istanbul, Turkish Airlines said in a message Jan. 6.

The departure of a Turkish Airlines plane from Istanbul was scheduled for 16:05 (UTC/GMT+3) and the departure of a plane from Baku to Istanbul was scheduled for 20:55 (UTC/GMT+4) Jan. 7, Trend reports.

The number of cancelled domestic and international flights of Turkish Airlines, scheduled for Jan. 7-8, at Istanbul’s airports has reached 192.

It was previously reported that Turkish Airlines has cancelled 32 domestic flights scheduled for Jan. 7 at Istanbul airports.

Earlier, Turkey’s meteorological service warned of worsening weather and heavy snow in western parts of the country.

News.Az 

