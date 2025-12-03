Istanbul conference highlights growing maritime energy risks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish and European officials, diplomats, analysts, and industry experts gathered in Istanbul on Wednesday for the conference titled "Maritime Dimension of Energy Security in the Baltic Sea and the Black Sea – Shared Challenges, Shared Horizons."

The conference was co-organized by the Embassy of Poland in Ankara, the Polish Consulate General in Istanbul, and the Turkish Economic Development Foundation (IKV), News.Az reports citing Turkish media.

Discussions at the gathering underscored deepening vulnerabilities in Europe’s most critical maritime energy corridors, amid escalating hybrid threats, geopolitical tensions, and accelerating energy transition.

Opening the event, IKV Secretary-General Cigdem Nas emphasized the growing strategic weight of the maritime realm.

Maciej Lang, Poland's ambassador to Türkiye, underlined that security was a defining priority for Poland’s EU Council Presidency this January to July, citing the “resilience of energy supply chains and protection of critical infrastructure such as submarine communication fields.”

Stressing that maritime energy is equally vital for Türkiye, he added: “As old friends, solid partners, and reliable allies, Poland and Türkiye can contribute to strengthening connectivity and interoperability between the theatres of NATO's eastern flank.”

IKV Chair Ayhan Zeytinoglu drew parallels between the Baltic and Black Sea basins, warning of airspace incursions, cyberattacks, and undersea cable disruptions that have reshaped regional threat perceptions. Citing recent incidents involving Russian tankers near Türkiye’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ), he called them “a dangerous escalation.”

