Western officials have once again emphasized the ongoing efforts by the People's Republic of China (PRC) to provide support to Russia in its war against Ukraine . This assistance comes amid a series of significant developments on the battlefield, News.Az reports.

On September 28, Ukrainian media reported that Russian resistance movements, in coordination with Ukraine's Main Military Intelligence Directorate (GUR), successfully eliminated Colonel Aleksei Kolomeystev, the head of the Russian Ministry of Defense's 924th State Center for Unmanned Aviation. The operation reportedly took place in Koloma, Moscow Oblast, signaling the effectiveness of Ukraine’s intelligence cooperation with local resistance groups.In response to ongoing geopolitical tensions, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) issued a strong condemnation on September 28, criticizing Israel's "political assassination" of Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah. This accusation has further strained relations in the region, as Russia continues to navigate complex diplomatic waters while maintaining its alliances.On the ground, Russian forces have made marginal advancements, particularly in Kursk Oblast. Additional gains were reported near Kupyansk, Selydove, and Vuhledar, further intensifying the conflict in key areas of Ukraine.Moreover, Russia is reportedly implementing new legislation that could have significant implications for its military. Under the new rules, individuals accused of crimes may be released from criminal liability if they agree to sign a contract with the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD). This move is seen as a way to bolster Russian troop numbers amid mounting losses on the battlefield.As the conflict continues, the international community remains focused on the actions of both Russia and its key allies, including China, in shaping the trajectory of the war.

