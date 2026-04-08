Ukraine destroys Russia’s last Crimea ferry

Photo: A fire broke out on the Slavyanin after the attack (t.me/DIUkraine)

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Ukrainian forces have reportedly destroyed Russia’s last railway ferry operating in the Kerch Strait, in a strike that could significantly disrupt military supply routes to occupied Crimea.

According to Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence Directorate (HUR), special forces used drones to disable the ferry “Slavyanin” during an overnight operation on April 5–6, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The vessel had been a critical part of Russia’s logistics system across the Kerch Strait, which links mainland Russia with occupied Crimea. It was used to transport fuel, ammunition, weapons, and other military equipment to support Russian forces in the region.

Military analysts have described railway ferries in the area as an important backup to the Kerch Strait crossing infrastructure, particularly when land and bridge routes are under pressure or restricted.

Ukrainian officials said the strike was carried out by drone units from HUR’s active operations division. The ferry was reportedly hit and disabled during the nighttime attack, rendering it inoperable. The vessel had previously been damaged in an earlier operation in March but remained afloat until this latest strike.

The destruction of the “Slavyanin” is being described by Ukrainian sources as a significant blow to Russia’s maritime logistics in the region, as it was the last railway ferry capable of transporting heavy military cargo across the strait.

In addition to the ferry strike, Ukrainian reconnaissance units also reportedly targeted infrastructure at the Kavkaz port in Russia’s Krasnodar region, another key logistics hub used to supply military operations in Crimea.

Separate drone activity was also reported in Russia’s Adygea region, where an airfield infrastructure was allegedly struck.

The development comes amid an ongoing escalation in drone warfare between the two sides, with both Ukraine and Russia increasingly relying on unmanned systems for strikes and counterstrikes.

News.Az