It has become known why the US is not introducing new sanctions against Russia

The administration of US President Donald Trump is not introducing new sanctions against Russia because it does not want to jeopardize the process of peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated this in an interview with NBC News, News.Az reports.

The Secretary of State noted that the United States hopes to bring the parties' positions closer together through diplomatic efforts.

Rubio added that the introduction of sanctions would mean moving away from a peaceful resolution of the conflict in Ukraine.

