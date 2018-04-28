Italian driver leaves Formula 2 competition

+ ↺ − 16 px

An accident occurred a few minutes after the start of the Formula 2 competition in Baku.

The car of the Italian driver Luca Ghiotto from the Campos Vexatec Racing team collided with a safety fence and then with a wall in front of the Four Seasons Hotel as the pilot lost control, according to Vestnik Kavkaza.

As a result of the collision, debris from the car were scattered on the track. The driver was not injured, but still left the competition, the correspondent of Vestnik Kavkaza reported.

The 2018 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix is being held in Baku on April 27-29. Drivers will compete on the six kilometer Baku City Circuit. The length of the widest part of the track is 13 meters, and the narrowest width is 7.6 meters between the turns 7 and 8, which are along the Icheri Sheher. The Start and Finish lanes will be located at the Azadlig Square. Moreover, the Formula 1 Paddock, team garages and pit lanes are also located there. Two Formula 1 practice sessions and a Formula 2 qualifying session were held on the first day of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on April 27. The 2018 FIA Formula 2 Championship Round 2 is also held on April 27-29.

