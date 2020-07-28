Italian media highlights acts of violence by Armenians against Azerbaijanis in different countries

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Italian media has highlighted the acts of violence recently carried out by radical groups of the Armenian diaspora against diplomatic missions and members of Azerbaijani communities in various countries, the Azerbaijani Embassy in Rome told News.Az.

Articles published in Kmetro0, Gironale Diplomatico, Agenzia Nova said that radical groups of the Armenian Diaspora wearing T-shirts with the logos of the internationally recognized terrorist organization (ASALA), as well as the extremely extremist Armenian Dashnaktsutyun party, have organized extremely aggressive attacks in front of the diplomatic missions of Azerbaijan in Belgium, the US, France, the UK, Sweden, Poland, Australia, the Netherlands and other countries of the world. They committed acts of vandalism in recent days against the buildings of diplomatic missions, diplomatic staff, members of Azerbaijani communities and their property, and promoted these acts of vandalism on their social media pages.

https://www.giornalediplomatico.it/Azerbaigian-rappresentanze-diplomatiche-allaestero-sotto-attacco-da-estremisti-armeni.htm

https://kmetro0.it/2020/07/24/sedi-diplomatiche-dellazerbaigian-nel-mondo-sotto-attacco/

https://www.agenzianova.com/a/5f1b00547f3630.27629627/3039826/2020-07-24/azerbaigian-armenia-rappresentanze-diplomatiche-di-baku-all-estero-sotto-attacco-di-estremisti-armeni/linked

News.Az