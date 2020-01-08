Italian news portal: Ilham Aliyev – President of modern Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Italy’s news portal Eurasiaticanews.altervista.org has published an article by European News Agency journalist Carlo Marino headlined “Ilham Aliyev – President

The author citing Chairman of the Board of AzerTag, OANA Vice-President Aslan Aslanov‘s article headlined “Ilham Aliyev. Reformer President feeling the people’s pulse” provides extensive analysis of life and activities of the President of Azerbaijan, also highlighting the successes achieved in the country under his leadership.

“President Ilham Aliyev went down in history as the author of a developed Azerbaijani state. Today, the world knows and accepts Ilham Aliyev as a reformer president. The Doing Business-2020 report of the World Bank ranks Azerbaijan among the top 20 reforming countries. The report of the Davos World Economic Forum ranks the country 10th in terms of long-term government strategy and fifth in terms of focus on reform. And all of this is the result of the successful and forward-looking policy pursued by President Ilham Aliyev,” the article says.

News.Az

News.Az