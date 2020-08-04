Italian researcher: EU values do not support forms of separatism

+ ↺ − 16 px

EURACTIV Italy, owned by Corriere della Sera daily, has published an article, titled “Nagorno-Karabakh: EU values do not support forms of separatism”, by Daniel Pommier, an Italian researcher and associate professor at Sapienza University in Rome.

The article was published in response to an article “Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict and EU responsibility” authored by pro-Armenian Italian journalist Simone Zoppellaro, who is known for his bias against Azerbaijan and was blacklisted by Azerbaijan for illegally visiting the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region.

In his article, Pommier said that Zoppellaro’s article about the military operations on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border in July undoubtedly reflects only Armenia’s position. The researcher noted that Zoppellaro tried to negatively assess every step taken by Azerbaijan and distort the reality, not relying on scientific studies.

Pommier fully analyzed the allegations made by the Italian journalist against Azerbaijan, proving them to be ‘completely groundless’.

Citing the WHO data, the Italian researcher pointed out the ongoing worst situation with the COVID-19 pandemic in Armenia.

The author said that effective reforms, which have been implemented in Azerbaijan for more than two years, covered all areas – from the foundations of the country's economy to the involvement of a new generation of people in public administration. Pommier rejected Zoppellaro’s calling Armenia a reformist country.

According to the author, Pashinyan’s rise to power was met with somehow interest in Azerbaijan because of expectations that the new government in Armenia would have a different mindset compared to the previous aggressive nationalist government from Karabakh, but hopes faded quickly with the return of the old nationalist rhetoric.

As for Zoppellaro’s biased proposal to the international community, especially the EU, to recognize the independence of Nagorno-Karabakh, Pommier noted. “The so-called “Nagorno-Karabakh republic” is not recognized by any state, including Armenia.” Referring to an article (https://eurasianet.org/karabakhs-elections-end-in-a-whimper) published by Eurasianet, the author said even in Armenia itself, there are serious doubts that region's "democratic process" and "civil society" are also strong.

Pommier went on to say that Zoppellaro’s article does not reflect two main facts – the occupation of Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region and surrounding districts by Armenia during the 1992-1994 war, and expulsion of about a million Azerbaijanis from their native lands.

In conclusion, the Italian researcher said the publication by EURACTIV, which is based on EU values, of articles supporting forms of separatism in 2020 is surprising.

Click here for the full article in the Italian language.

News.Az