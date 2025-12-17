Italy calls EU-Mercosur trade deal ‘premature’

+ ↺ − 16 px

Italy has warned that the European Union should not rush into signing its long-awaited trade agreement with the Mercosur bloc, saying key safeguards are still missing.

Speaking in the Italian parliament on Wednesday ahead of an EU summit, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said it would be “premature” for Brussels to finalise the deal with the South American group, which includes Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Meloni stressed that Italy needs stronger guarantees of reciprocity, particularly to protect the EU’s agricultural sector, which has raised concerns about competition from Mercosur producers.

At the same time, the Italian leader struck a cautiously optimistic tone, saying she believes the conditions for signing the agreement could be met early next year if outstanding issues are addressed.

The comments come as expectations had grown that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen would travel to Brazil later this week to formally sign the accord. The deal was politically agreed about a year ago, following nearly 25 years of negotiations, but it still faces resistance from several EU member states worried about farming standards and market access.

Italy’s position adds fresh uncertainty to the timeline of one of the EU’s most ambitious trade agreements, underscoring the political hurdles that remain despite years of talks.

