Italy expresses interest in importing green energy from Azerbaijan

Italy’s minister of environment and energy security has affirmed his country’s interest in importing green energy from Azerbaijan.

At a meeting with Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov in Milan, Minister Gilberto Pichetto Fratin stressed that Italy is interested in receiving green energy from Azerbaijan through the Caspian-Black Sea – Europe green energy corridor, News.Az reports.During the meeting, the minister discussed bilateral energy cooperation, as well as collaboration during Azerbaijan’s COP29 Presidency and Italy’s G7 Presidency.Shahbazov and Fratin praised the high level of friendly relations and strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Italy.The Azerbaijani and Italian ministers also exchanged views on the expansion of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP).

News.Az