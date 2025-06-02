Italy's Mount Etna erupts again, prompting red aviation alert - VIDEO

"Over the past few hours, the falling of a little thin ash has been flagged in the Piano Vetore area," the statement added.

The eruption triggered the The Aviation Colour Code to be raised to Red at 03:32 UTC (Coordinated Universal Time) however the alert has since been changed to Orange, at 06:39 UTC.

A Strombolian eruption is a type of volcanic eruption with relatively mild blasts. Strombolian eruptions typically consist of ejection of cinders, lapilli, and volcanic bombs, to altitudes of tens to a few hundreds of metres above the volcano.