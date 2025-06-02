Italy's Mount Etna erupts again, prompting red aviation alert - VIDEO
Europe’s highest active volcano, Mount Etna in Italy, began erupting on June 2, leading authorities to issue a red aviation alert.
Footage of massive plumes of smoke have emerged rising high above the volcano located between the cities of Messina and Catania, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
Italy's National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology issued a statement and said: "Over the past few hours, the activity flagged in the previous statement issued at 4.14am (3.14am BST) has carried on with strombolian explosions of growing intensity that, at the moment, are of strong intensity and nearly continuous.
"Over the past few hours, the falling of a little thin ash has been flagged in the Piano Vetore area," the statement added.
The eruption triggered the The Aviation Colour Code to be raised to Red at 03:32 UTC (Coordinated Universal Time) however the alert has since been changed to Orange, at 06:39 UTC.
A Strombolian eruption is a type of volcanic eruption with relatively mild blasts. Strombolian eruptions typically consist of ejection of cinders, lapilli, and volcanic bombs, to altitudes of tens to a few hundreds of metres above the volcano.