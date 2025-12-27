Italy's Mount Etna shows renewed volcanic activity

+ ↺ − 16 px

Mount Etna on Italy’s Sicilian island experienced renewed volcanic activity on Friday, with the emission of incandescent material and limited ash from its north-eastern crater.

Italy’s National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology announced that winds carried the eruption cloud northeastward, causing light ashfall in the coastal town of Taormina and the Piano Provenzana area, which includes ski slopes, News.Az reports, citing WAM.

Intermittent explosions were observed at the Bocca Nuova crater, during which incandescent material was ejected several tens of metres above the crater rim.

The regional civil protection agency temporarily raised the alert level as a precaution against potential lava fountains.

Standing around 3,400 metres high, Mount Etna is Europe’s most active volcano. It erupts frequently throughout the year and is continuously monitored, with its height and summit shape changing as a result of eruptions.

