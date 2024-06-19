Italy to send high-level delegation to upcoming COP29 in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Italy will be represented by a high-level delegation at COP29 to be held in Baku this November, Italian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Luca Di Gianfrancesco told journalists on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

"Italy will certainly participate as a protagonist at the upcoming COP 29. Italy will certainly be present throughout the session with a high-level delegation. It is a very important event to advance the agenda on issues of contrast," he said.The ambassador congratulated Azerbaijan for obtaining recognition for hosting COP 29."We are confident it will be a success," the diplomat added.This November, Azerbaijan will host COP29. This decision was made at the COP28 plenary meeting held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Baku will become the center of the world and will receive about 70–80,000 foreign guests.The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system. The COP—the Conference of the Parties—is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change. There are 198 countries that are parties to the Convention. Unless the parties agree otherwise, the COP is held annually. The first COP event took place in March 1995 in Germany's Berlin, with its secretariat in Bonn.

News.Az