Italy’s Leonardo presents its jet trainer in Azerbaijan
Presentation of the M-346 jet trainer, produced by Italy’s Leonardo Aircraft Division, took place in one of the airbases of Azerbaijan’s Air Force, said the pre
According to Trend, the leadership of the Defence Ministry inspected the aircraft, after which a comprehensive briefing was given on the aircraft’s specifications.
