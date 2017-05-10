Yandex metrika counter

Italy’s Leonardo presents its jet trainer in Azerbaijan

  • Society
  • Share
Italy’s Leonardo presents its jet trainer in Azerbaijan

Presentation of the M-346 jet trainer, produced by Italy’s Leonardo Aircraft Division, took place in one of the airbases of Azerbaijan’s Air Force, said the pre

According to Trend, the leadership of the Defence Ministry inspected the aircraft, after which a comprehensive briefing was given on the aircraft’s specifications. 

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      