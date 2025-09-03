Izmir to host 4th Azerbaijan–Türkiye Energy Forum

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 4th Azerbaijan–Türkiye Energy Forum will take place on September 4 in İzmir, bringing together energy leaders from both countries, including Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov and Türkiye’s Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar.

According to the Azerbaijan’s Energy Ministry, the Forum will feature discussions on a wide range of areas including hydrocarbons and petrochemicals, renewable energy, energy efficiency, energy regulation, mining, and other topics. The event will conclude with the signing of a protocol, News.Az reports, citing local media.

As part of the Forum, participants are also expected to visit the Aliaga terminal of the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR).

The Azerbaijan–Türkiye Energy Forum was established within the framework of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between the two countries, with the aim of further strengthening strategic energy cooperation. The inaugural Forum took place in Baku on 21–22 December 2021, followed by the second in Istanbul on 5–6 October 2022, and the third in Nakhchivan on 28–29 September 2023.

