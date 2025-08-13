J-pop idol Kenshin Kamimura convicted of indecent assault in Hong Kong

+ ↺ − 16 px

Former One N' Only member Kenshin Kamimura was found guilty on Wednesday of indecently assaulting a female interpreter during a fan event in March.

The 26-year-old J-pop star, who pleaded not guilty and did not testify during his July trial, was fined HK$15,000 ($1,923) by Magistrate Peter Yu, who said Kamimura’s actions “showed obvious disrespect towards women” and carried “a sexual undertone,” News.Az reports, citing Reuters

The victim testified that Kamimura repeatedly touched her thigh and suggested they go to the bathroom together during a celebratory dinner in Hong Kong’s Mong Kok district. She said she refused multiple times before Kamimura apologised, only to touch her again.

Kamimura’s lawyer argued he had no intent to coerce and that alcohol may have impaired his judgment. The singer was fired by his agency and forced to leave the group shortly after the incident.

News.Az