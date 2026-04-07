Rapper Offset hospitalized after shooting in Florida - VIDEO

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Offset has been hospitalized after being shot in Hollywood, Florida, according to his spokesperson, who confirmed the rapper is currently in stable condition.

The incident took place Monday evening outside the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, where police reported that one person sustained non-life-threatening injuries in a valet area, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

Authorities have not officially identified the victim, but multiple reports indicate that Offset was the person injured.

Offset is receiving medical treatment and is being closely monitored, though details about the severity of his injuries have not been disclosed.

Police confirmed that two individuals have been detained in connection with the incident, and an investigation is ongoing.

Officials also said the situation is under control and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Offset rose to global fame as a member of Migos, alongside Quavo and Takeoff.

The group became one of the most influential acts in modern hip-hop, known for hits like “Versace” and the Grammy-nominated album “Culture.”

Takeoff, Offset’s cousin and bandmate, was fatally shot in 2022—an event that deeply impacted the group and its fans.

Offset was previously married to Cardi B, with whom he shares three children. The couple married in 2017, and Cardi B filed for divorce in 2024.

News.Az