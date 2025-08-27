Japan cautious on economic impact of U.S. tariffs in August report

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Japanese government expressed concerns over the potential effects of U.S. trade policies on economic growth in its August monthly report. While the economy grew faster than expected in the April-June quarter, the report warned that global uncertainties, including U.S. tariffs, could weigh on the world’s fourth-largest economy in the coming months.

The Cabinet Office maintained that Japan’s economy is recovering “at a moderate pace” but downgraded its assessment of corporate profits for the first time in eight months, citing a year-on-year decline in financial results of listed companies, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Public investment was upgraded, housing construction downgraded, and private consumption—making up more than half of the economy—was seen as gradually picking up.

