Japan plans stricter visa rules for foreign entrepreneurs

+ ↺ − 16 px

Japan is set to tighten requirements for visas for foreign entrepreneurs, with a proposed six-fold increase in minimum capital to 30 million yen ($204,000) and a mandate to employ at least one full-time worker in the country, according to a ministerial draft released Tuesday.

The move follows a July upper house election in which an opposition anti-immigration party gained support, contributing to the ruling coalition losing its majority, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The justice ministry’s draft indicates that public feedback will be collected until September 24, with the new rules expected to be adopted in October.

The “business and management visa” allows foreign nationals to establish and manage a business in Japan, offering stays of up to five years, renewable options, and the possibility of bringing family members. Previously, applicants needed either a 5 million yen capital investment or two full-time staff and a viable business plan.

Designed to attract entrepreneurs and boost Japan’s global competitiveness, the visa also provides a pathway to permanent residency after 10 years, with at least five years on a work-qualifying visa.

At the end of 2024, around 41,600 people held such visas—up 11% from the previous year—with Chinese nationals making up more than half, according to immigration data.

News.Az