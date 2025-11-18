Japan, China hold high-level talks amid diplomatic tensions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Senior officials from Japan and China held talks in Beijing on Tuesday, Japanese government sources confirmed, as diplomatic tensions escalate following recent comments by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi regarding Taiwan.

Masaaki Kanai, head of the Japanese Foreign Ministry's Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau, met with his Chinese counterpart, Liu Jinsong, News.Az reports, citing Kyodo.

Tokyo is seeking to ease the growing dispute, which has begun to affect tourism, education, and entertainment exchanges between the two countries.

The tensions arose after Takaichi, known for her strong pro-Taiwan views, stated during a parliamentary committee session on November 7 that a military attack on Taiwan could represent a “survival-threatening situation” for Japan — suggesting potential involvement of the Japanese Self-Defense Forces.

China lodged a formal protest and demanded that Takaichi withdraw her remarks. Beijing reiterated that the Taiwan issue is solely an “internal affair.”

News.Az