Japan PM highlights strong bond with Trump amid Taiwan tensions with China

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi says U.S. President Donald Trump reassured her of their “extremely good” relationship during their first phone call since Japan’s recent diplomatic clash with China over Taiwan.

The call comes after Takaichi’s earlier remark — suggesting Japan could respond militarily to a Chinese attack on Taiwan — triggered anger in Beijing and a Chinese travel boycott targeting Japan, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

While China has sharply criticized Japan, Trump has not publicly commented on the escalating tensions — a silence analysts warn may unsettle Tokyo.

Takaichi, however, emphasized that Trump offered direct suppoart.

“He said we are extremely good friends and told me to call him anytime,” she told reporters.

Takaichi added that Trump briefed her on U.S.–China relations and his recent call with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

According to China’s Xinhua agency, Xi told Trump that Taiwan’s “return” is central to Beijing’s global vision.

Taiwan’s Premier Cho Jung-tai responded Tuesday, stressing that the island’s 23 million people reject the idea entirely.

Japan’s top government spokesperson Minoru Kihara highlighted the importance of stable U.S.–China ties, noting their impact on global trade routes vital to Japan.

Tokyo has been expanding its military capabilities in recent years with U.S. support, aiming to counter China’s military presence in the region.

Beijing on Monday criticized Japan’s plan to station a surface-to-air missile unit on Yonaguni — Japan’s closest island to Taiwan — accusing Tokyo of “provoking military confrontation.”

Although Trump has avoided direct comments on the Japan–China dispute, U.S. Ambassador to Japan George Glass has voiced support for Tokyo against Beijing’s “coercion.”

Still, some Japanese analysts fear Trump could soften U.S. backing for Taiwan in exchange for a trade deal with China.

In an editorial, Seiko Mimaki of Doshisha University warned:

“The Trump administration cannot be ruled out as one that might sacrifice the Taiwan issue for trade deals with China. Policymakers must fully understand these risks.”

News.Az