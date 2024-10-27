Japan's ruling coalition has lost its majority in the key lower house of parliament

Japan's ruling coalition has lost its majority in the key lower house of parliament

+ ↺ − 16 px

Japan’s ruling coalition, consisting of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) under new Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and the Komeito Party, is projected to lose its majority in the House of Representatives following Sunday’s election.

News.az reports, citing NHK, based on counted votes, the coalition will fall short of the 233 seats required for a majority, potentially securing only up to 232 seats at best, with an anticipated final count potentially as low as 174 seats. This marks the first time since 2009 that the ruling coalition has lost a majority in Japan's lower house.Meanwhile, the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party (CDP) is expected to gain ground, potentially winning up to 191 seats. Prime Minister Ishiba has indicated plans to expand the coalition to secure the needed seats for a stable government, although smaller opposition parties have dismissed the possibility of partnering with the LDP. However, forming a government may prove challenging for the CDP as well, due to policy differences with other opposition parties.

News.Az