Japan's Sakurajima volcano erupts, sending ash high over Kagoshima - VIDEO

The eruption came from the Minamidake crater in southwestern Japan, spewing smoke and ash thousands of meters into the air, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

This marks the first activity from the crater since October last year. Authorities issued ashfall warnings for Kumamoto, Kagoshima, and Miyazaki prefectures.

Sakurajima, located about 1,000 kilometers southwest of Tokyo, is one of Japan’s most active volcanoes. Originally an island, a lava flow during the 1914 eruption connected it to the Osumi Peninsula, killing 58 people.