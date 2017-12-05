Japan starts simplified visa issuance for Azerbaijani citizens: envoy

+ ↺ − 16 px

Japan started simplified process of issuing visas for Azerbaijani citizens December 1, Ambassador of Japan to Azerbaijan Teruyuki Katore said at an event in Baku on the occasion of the birthday of the Emperor of Japan.

The 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Japan is celebrated this year, the ambassador said.

For the past 25 years, relations between the two countries have developed steadily, he noted, according to Trend.

The dialogue between the governments of Azerbaijan and Japan, cooperation in energy projects, relations between private sectors of the two countries within joint economic committee have also been developing, the diplomat said.

