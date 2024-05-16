Japanese economy shrinks by 2%, worse than forecasts
The Japanese economy contracted at an annual rate of 2% in the first quarter of 2024, preliminary figures showed on Thursday, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.Markets and economists had forecast a contraction of 1.5%.
Private consumption, the biggest component of the GDP, fell by an annualized 2.7%.
Corporate investment posted a decline of 3.2%, exports dropped 18.7%, while imports also fell 12.8%.
The economy expanded by 0.4% in the last quarter of 2023 after shrinking by 2.9% in the third quarter.