Japanese economy shrinks by 2%, worse than forecasts

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Japanese economy contracted at an annual rate of 2% in the first quarter of 2024, preliminary figures showed on Thursday, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

Markets and economists had forecast a contraction of 1.5%.Private consumption, the biggest component of the GDP, fell by an annualized 2.7%.Corporate investment posted a decline of 3.2%, exports dropped 18.7%, while imports also fell 12.8%.The economy expanded by 0.4% in the last quarter of 2023 after shrinking by 2.9% in the third quarter.

News.Az