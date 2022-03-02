Japanese Embassy hosts presentation of national cuisine in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

On March 2, the Embassy of Japan in the Republic of Azerbaijan held a presentation of Japanese specialties prepared by Matsuita Taisei, the cook of the Land of the Rising Sun, a News.Az correspondent reports from the event.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Azerbaijan Junichi Wada, who spoke at the event, welcomed the guests and said: "This year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of Japan-Azerbaijan relations. A series of events will be held in a number of regions and cities of Azerbaijan on this occasion".

Noting that the purpose of the event is to popularize Japanese cuisine, the ambassador said that the items presented today are traditional Japanese dishes.



It should be added that during the presentation, the participants tasted dishes of Japanese cuisine and received detailed information about each of them.





News.Az