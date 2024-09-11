Japanese F1 driver looks forward to thrilling Baku race

+ ↺ − 16 px

Alpha Tauri F1 driver Yuki Tsunoda shared his enthusiasm for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, describing the Baku race as both thrilling and action-packed for drivers.

The Japanese F1 driver expressed his confidence that the Baku race would be successful for his team that failed to score points in the previous two races, News.Az reports, citing local media. “I like the Baku street track and its unusual mix of a very long high speed section all the way from the final right hander down to Turn 1 and the really tight part through the old city. You have to be very precise, although they have removed some of the barriers that caused poor performance of the drivers and added openings to remove cars that stop on track, so maybe that reduces the chances of a Safety Car, which is usually quite common here,” he added.The Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2024 will take place on September 13-15 in the Azerbaijani capital city of Baku.

News.Az