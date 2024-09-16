Japanese yen reaches 14-month high against US dollar

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Japanese yen strengthened past 140 against the US dollar on Monday, reaching its highest level since July 2023.

In June, the yen had fallen to 160 against the dollar.The Bank of Japan is set to announce its interest rate decision on Friday. It is anticipated that the central bank will maintain its short-term policy rate target at 0.25%, following two rate hikes earlier this year.Japanese financial markets were closed for a national holiday.

