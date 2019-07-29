Javad Zarif: Convention on Legal Status of the Caspian Sea to be approved

+ ↺ − 16 px

“After necessary processes, the Convention on Legal Status of the Caspian Sea will be sent to the Azerbaijani Parliament for approval”, said Iran's Foreign Mini

He noted that all decisions on the Convention on Legal Status of the Caspian Sea had been adopted with permission and approval of the Supreme National Security Council and Iranian Supreme leader until today: “After necessary processes, the Convention on Legal Status of the Caspian Sea will be sent to the Azerbaijani Parliament for ratification”.

Note that Azerbaijani Parliament (Milli Majlis) approved the Convention on Legal Status of the Caspian Sea in February of the current year.

Remind that after long-lasting negotiations the Convention on Legal Status of the Caspian Sea was signed in the V Summit of the Presidents of Caspian littoral states in Aktau, Kazakhstan. The Convention was signed by Iranian President and his counterparts from Russia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Turkmenistan, Vladimir Putin, Ilham Aliyev, respectively.

News.Az

News.Az