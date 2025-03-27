Jets sign receiver Josh Reynolds to one-year deal

+ ↺ − 16 px

The New York Jets have added a new weapon for quarterback Justin Fields, agreeing to a one-year contract with receiver Josh Reynolds.

The contract is worth up to $5 million, News.Az reports, citing NBC Sports.

Reynolds, 30, split his season between the Broncos and Jaguars last season. He was a victim of a shooting in Denver in October, but was able to return to the field later in the year with Jacksonville. In nine games with the Broncos and Jaguars, he totaled 13 catches for 194 yards with a touchdown.

A fourth-round pick in 2017, Reynolds has appeared in 116 career games with 55 starts for the Rams, Titans, Lions, Broncos, and Jags. He’s totaled 233 receptions for 3,217 yards with 20 TDs. In 2023, he caught 40 passes for 608 yards with five touchdowns for

News.Az