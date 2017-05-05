+ ↺ − 16 px

The Jews live comfortably and safely in Azerbaijan, Marc Schneier, chairman of the US-based Foundation for Ethnic Understanding, said.

Schneier made remarks at a meeting with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said May 5, Trend reports.

Schneier appreciated the religious tolerance in Azerbaijan.

He also stressed the role of Azerbaijan in the promotion of intercultural and interreligious dialogue.

At the meeting, Schneier and Mammadyarov discussed the current state of relations between Azerbaijan and the US and Azerbaijan and Israel.

The sides also exchanged views on the issues of successful cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Jewish community in the US.

The importance of broadening ties between communities was also stressed at the meeting.

