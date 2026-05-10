Jeyhun Bayramov: Unfortunately, there are still individuals with revanchist mindsets against Azerbaijan in Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Armenia is currently on the threshold of a major political process. It is known that parliamentary elections will be held in Armenia on June 7. Since Armenia is a parliamentary republic, these elections are of critical importance for the country; the formation of the government depends entirely on the election results. One could say a tense struggle is underway, and various tools are being utilized in this direction,” Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov told journalists, News.Az reports.

RECOMMENDED STORIES President Ilham Aliyev explains the reasons for the growing international respect for Azerbaijan today

Azerbaijani President: There is no need to protect Armenia from us, we have achieved what we set out to achieve

President Ilham Aliyev: As long as political forces in Armenian society continue to live with hatred toward Azerbaijan, we must remain vigilant

President Ilham Aliyev laid foundation stone for Zangilan City Park Hotel in Zangilan city

Continuing his thoughts, the Minister stated: “Unfortunately, among Armenian political circles, there are still individuals with revanchist mindsets against Azerbaijan. On the eve of the elections, they are manifesting this very stance during their campaigns. We all understand that this can yield no positive outcome for Armenia. We hope that the Armenian electorate will evaluate these factors correctly and make their choice accordingly. Azerbaijan always monitors these processes closely. We review the statements of various groups and implement our policy first and foremost in accordance with Azerbaijan’s national interests. It is in our national interest to ensure that our country remains strong and powerful and, as the leading state of the region, always stays several steps ahead. I am confident this will continue to be the case.”

News.Az