Joint efforts will further enhance dynamic exchange between Latvia and Azerbaijan: President Rinkēvičs

“Friendship between Latvia and Azerbaijan was forged more than 100 years ago, and numerous Latvians have found their home in Azerbaijan. Thus, forging our ties even closer thanks to partnerships in business, as well as creating literary, musical and artistic masterpieces inspired by the beautiful Baku,” said President Edgars Rinkēvičs as he sent a letter of congratulations to President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Latvia, News.Az reports.

“Our dialogue and strategic partnership are deepening in the areas of mutual interest, and I am confident that our joint efforts will further enhance dynamic exchange between Latvia and Azerbaijan.

Using this opportunity, I reaffirm Latvia’s full support to Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders. Independence and territorial integrity are cornerstones of rules based international order and it is crucial to maintain peaceful coexistence and dialogue between countries. Peaceful, stable and prosperous South Caucasus is our common interest,” Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs noted.

News.Az