Jokic powers Denver to record road win over Portland

The victory marked the highest-scoring road performance in franchise history and the most points in an NBA game this season, News.Az reports, citing AP.

Jamal Murray added 25 points, bouncing back a night after missing a crucial free throw with 0.9 seconds remaining in a 115-114 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. Julian Strawther and Tim Hardaway Jr. each contributed 19 points as Denver’s offense fired on all cylinders.

The Nuggets raced to an 82-53 halftime lead, hitting 13 of 22 attempts from three-point range, and stretched their advantage to as many as 55 points in the second half. Denver finished 21 of 41 from beyond the arc.

Jokic dominated early, scoring 19 points in the opening quarter and 24 by halftime. He shot 10-for-15 from the field, including 3-for-4 from long distance.

Jrue Holiday led Portland with 19 points. Deni Avdija recorded 15 points, 13 assists and seven rebounds but committed six turnovers.

Portland welcomed back Matisse Thybulle, sidelined since Oct. 29, and Kris Murray, out since Jan. 5. Thybulle finished with five points and three steals, while Murray added one point and one rebound.

Next up, Denver returns home to host the Golden State Warriors on Sunday, while Portland travels to face the Phoenix Suns later that night.