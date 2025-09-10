Jon Jones determined to convince Dana White for UFC White House fight

+ ↺ − 16 px

Jon Jones remains hopeful about securing a spot at the upcoming UFC White House event.

Despite UFC CEO Dana White labeling Jones as unreliable and all but crushing any possibility of the former heavyweight and light heavyweight champion competing on the marquee event slated for June in Washington, D.C., "Bones" is not giving up hope just yet, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Jones claims he is training fiercely and consistently to ensure he is in top physical and mental condition for the expected date roughly nine months from now. He hopes over that time White will get to see his dedication to making himself available, and perhaps a change of heart will occur.

"I don't know (what's going to happen)," Jones told USA TODAY Sports at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards. "I'm definitely training constantly for the opportunity. My goal is to just show Dana (White) how serious I am about being on the event, and I hope he chooses me. But ultimately it's in his hands. He's the boss."

Jones, 38, retired for three days earlier this year before announcing his desire to come back for the UFC White House event. He gave up his UFC heavyweight championship in the process, allowing Tom Aspinall to be upgraded from interim titleholder to undisputed.

It remains to be seen if Jones can keep on the straight and narrow moving forward. White has a reputation of being stubborn in his stance once he publicly declares something, so Jones has his work cut out if he wants to sway opinions back in his favor.

Despite that, he remains optimistic.

"It's a great sign that I'm not only here (at the 2025 VMAs), but a part of the production and a part of the show," Jones said.

