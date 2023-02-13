Jordan, Azerbaijan mark 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations

+ ↺ − 16 px

An event to mark the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan was held with diplomats, Jordanian officials, representatives of the Center For Middle Eastern Strategic Studies in attendance, News.az reports.

The event was addressed by Azerbaijani ambassador to Jordan Eldar Salimov who touched upon the history of Azerbaijan-Jordan relations and the role of reciprocal high-level official visits.

Salimov highlighted Jordan’s unchanged stance on the past Nagorno-Karabakh problem. He also underlined the contribution of both countries’ diplomatic missions to pushing bilateral relations to a much higher level.

