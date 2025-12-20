Jordan confirms joining US strikes on ISIS in Syria

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Saturday, Jordan confirmed its participation in U.S. airstrikes targeting ISIS (Daesh) positions in southern Syria, stating that the operation was intended to prevent the extremists from re-establishing a foothold that could pose a threat to regional security.

In a statement, the Jordanian army said Royal Jordanian Air Force aircraft carried out precision airstrikes early Friday against several targets belonging to the terror group in southern Syria, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The strikes were conducted in cooperation with the US as part of the international coalition against ISIS, the army said.

The US launched a military operation in Syria in retaliation for a deadly Dec. 13 attack on American forces near the central Syrian city of Palmyra.

The exact location, number of casualties, or other operational details of the American strike have not been disclosed.

Syria has said that it will continue to intensify military operations against ISIS in all areas where the group poses a threat, reaffirming its commitment to combating the terror group and preventing the use of its territory as a safe haven for the terrorists.

News.Az