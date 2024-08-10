Jordan denies allowing Israel to use its airspace to thwart Iranian attack

+ ↺ − 16 px

Jordan has officially denied allowing any party to use its airspace for military purposes, amid escalating tensions between Israel and Iran, News.Az reports citing The New Arab .

The Jordanian state-owned Al-Mamlaka news TV quoted an informed source who said the kingdom would not allow using its airspace "under any circumstances to any party, and won’t allow a military response for any belligerent party currently."However, the Israeli Channel 12 reported they would, citing an informed official in Jordan's capital."It stems from a security interest, and this is the policy, just like in April when Jordan helped Israel stop the Iranian attack. It is ultimately an ally of the United States," the source reportedly said.Israel is anticipating an attack from Iran in response to the assassination of Hamas’ political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on 31 July which has been widely attributed to Israel.Hezbollah leader Fouad Shukr was also killed in an Israeli strike on Beirut last week.The Iranian Mission to the UN this week said that Iran’s retaliation against Israel would be conducted in a manner that is "not to the detriment" of a possible ceasefire in Gaza."Our priority is to establish a lasting ceasefire in Gaza, any agreement accepted by Hamas will also be recognised by us. The Israeli regime has violated our national security and sovereignty through its recent act of terrorism,” Iran’s New York based mission said in a statement, adding they have "legitimate right to self-defense, a matter totally unrelated to the Gaza ceasefire."This week, the US, Qatar and Egypt called on Israel and Hamas to resume truce negotiations. The three countries offered to present a "final bridging proposal" if compromise was not reached.Israel announced late on Thursday that they would be sending a delegation next week to ceasefire talks, set to be held in either Doha or Cairo.

News.Az