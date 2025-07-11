Jordan Henderson set to join Brentford after leaving Ajax

+ ↺ − 16 px

England midfielder Jordan Henderson is poised to sign with Brentford after his departure from Ajax earlier this week.

The 35-year-old will join the Bees on a two-year deal after the Dutch club agreed to end his contract a year early, News.Az reports, citing BBC Sport.

Henderson had considerable interest from top clubs in England and Europe but Brentford have won the race to sign the former Liverpool skipper.

Playing in the Premier League will provide Henderson with the platform to stay in Thomas Tuchel's England squad before next summer's World Cup.

The 84-cap England midfielder will help plug the gap vacated by former Bees captain Christian Norgaard, who has left for Arsenal.

The deal formalities are expected to be confirmed in the coming days.

The move to Brentford will return Henderson to the Premier League after he left Liverpool in 2023.

During his 12 years at Anfield Henderson won the Premier League - the club's first league title in 30 years - Champions League, FA Cup, two League Cups, Club World Cup, Uefa Super Cup and Community Shield.

Henderson left the Reds to join Al-Ettifaq but his time in the Saudi Pro League lasted less than six months before he joined Ajax in January 2024.

He made more than 50 appearances for Ajax but exited the club having narrowly missed out on the league title, with PSV Eindhoven crowned champions on the final day of last season.

Henderson was left out of Gareth Southgate's Euro 2024 squad, as he had not played for England since 2023.

After Tuchel's appointment as England head coach in January, Henderson has featured in both of the German's squads, making three appearances.

News.Az