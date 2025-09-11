Jordan, Qatar send aid convoys to Syria

+ ↺ − 16 px

Jordan and Qatar on Thursday dispatched food aid convoys to Syria, the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization said, News.az reports citing CNN.

The convoy of 14 trucks, coordinated with the Jordan Armed Forces, was accompanied by a Qatari convoy of 27 trucks carrying food and medical supplies, JHCO Secretary-General Hussein Shibli said in a statement.

He said the aid, part of joint Jordanian-Qatari efforts and broader Arab cooperation, entered Syria through the Jaber-Nassib border crossing and will be distributed by the Syrian Arab Red Crescent in the governorates of Sweida, Daraa, and Rural Damascus.

The assistance was in response to urgent humanitarian needs in Sweida following recent unrest in the area, Shibli added, praising Syrian authorities for their cooperation in facilitating the delivery.

News.Az