Jordan’s King warns Trump’s Gaza ‘peace enforcement’ plan could backfire: ‘No country will want to patrol Gaza’

King Abdullah II cautions against US-led deployment, says “peace enforcement” in Gaza would push countries away.

Jordan’s King Abdullah II has issued a stark warning over US President Donald Trump’s proposed Gaza peace plan, saying no country would agree to a “peace enforcement” mission that involves patrolling Gaza with weapons, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The monarch said countries would reject any attempt to impose peace through force under Trump’s ceasefire proposal.

“What is the mandate of security forces inside Gaza? We hope it is peacekeeping, because if it's peace enforcing, nobody will want to touch that,” Abdullah said.

The king emphasized that Jordan and Egypt are willing to train Palestinian police, but sending foreign troops to enforce peace “is not something any country would like to get involved in.”

Under Trump’s 20-point peace framework, Arab and international partners are expected to deploy “stabilization forces” to support vetted Palestinian police units in Gaza — a proposal coordinated with Jordan and Egypt.

However, the plan requires Hamas to disarm and relinquish political control, a demand many analysts see as difficult to achieve.

The United Nations defines peace enforcement as operations that can involve military coercion, while peacekeeping relies on the consent of both sides and limited defensive use of force.

King Abdullah made clear that Jordan would not send troops, citing political and humanitarian sensitivities.

“We’re too close politically,” he said, noting that more than half of Jordan’s population is of Palestinian descent.

Jordan currently hosts 2.3 million Palestinian refugees, the largest number in the region.

In the same program, Queen Rania of Jordan — who is of Palestinian descent — condemned the international community’s failure to stop the Gaza war.

“Watching your children suffer and starve, while the world stays silent — that’s the nightmare Palestinians live every day,” she said.

Queen Rania said she still believes in coexistence between Israelis and Palestinians but stressed that international intervention is essential for any lasting peace.

“Hope is not naïve — it’s a form of defiance,” she said.

King Abdullah has personally overseen humanitarian air missions to Gaza, dropping aid supplies and evacuating wounded civilians.

“The devastation I saw was shocking,” he said. “It’s mind-boggling that the world is allowing this to happen.”

As regional and global leaders debate the Trump plan, Abdullah’s warning reflects the Arab world’s growing skepticism toward any peace proposal that could deepen instability in Gaza rather than resolve it.

News.Az