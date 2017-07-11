Jubilee medal established in honor of Azerbaijani Army’s 100th anniversary

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev approved the amendment to the law "On the Establishment of Orders and Medals of the Republic of Azerbaijan" in connection with the establishment of the jubilee medal of the Republic of Azerbaijan "100 years of the Azerbaijani Army (1918-2018)".

According to Oxu.Az, the "Regulations on the jubilee medal "100 Years of the Azerbaijani Army (1918-2018)" and "The description of the jubilee medal of the Azerbaijan Republic "100 Years of the Azerbaijani Army (1918-2018)" were approved.

News.Az

News.Az